AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet M. Rozzo, 80, died peacefully Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Briarfield Place, surrounded by her family.

Janet was born May 4, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of Ernest and Irene Boughner Bernard.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School.

Before retiring as an auditor for JCPenney for more than 30 years, Janet worked for Lettau Insurance and St. Joseph Church, where she was a member.

While raising her children, Janet was a member of St. Joseph Home and School and volunteered with Austintown Girls Softball League.

In her spare time, Janet, affectionately nicknamed “Corky” by her father, enjoyed playing cards with her sisters and games with her family, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees and watching game shows. Janet loved to bake and cook, especially around the holidays. Most of all, Janet loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, always present at their activities. Family trips to Lake Erie were always very special to her and times that she forever cherished.

Her husband, John Rozzo, whom she married May 2, 1964, died June 5, 2015.

Janet is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Jerry) Pasquale of Boardman, Denise Rozzo of Austintown and Alaina (Joe) Chepke of Austintown; son, John (Angela) Rozzo of Austintown; sisters, Judy (John) Ulicney of Austintown and Jean (Dave) Wycoff of Austintown; 12 grandchildren, Delanie and Dylan Bianco, Jerry, Derek, Alexa and Jake Pasquale, Carlie, Joey and Jack Chepke and Melina, Gabriella and Johnny Rozzo; two great-grandchildren, Leighton and Christian Bianco and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jane Berard.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the funeral home, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church.

Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

Monetary donations can be made to the family to be put toward the Rozzo Memorial Scholarship Fund.

