Janet L. Scheetz, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Scheetz, 71, passed away Monday evening, August 10, 2020 at Hospice House.

She was born March 25, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Robert and Donna (Hall) Scheetz.

Janet was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and received a master’s degree from YSU.

She was a Business Continuity Supervisor for the State of Ohio Department of Administration.

Janet liked watching baseball, especially the Cleveland Indians. She enjoyed gardening, reading, listening to jazz music and loved her cats. Her greatest love was for her family and spending time with them.

Janet is survived by four brothers, John R. Scheetz of Columbus, David J. Scheetz of Austintown, Robert Scheetz F. (Tamara) Scheetz of Canfield and Paul Scheetz of Richmond, Virginia; five nieces and nephews, Renee, Jason, Chelsea, Adam and Kasey and seven great-nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call Friday, August 14 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514 or Mahoning County Special Olympics, 5132 South Turner Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

