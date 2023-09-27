YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Janet D. Noel, 93, died peacefully, Friday, September 22, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home.

Janet was born April 29, 1930, in Wilkinsburg, Pa., the daughter of Carl O. and Margaret Weber Dickson.

She was a 1952 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and worked as an elementary art teacher for Blackhawk School System in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

Janet was a former member of Canfield Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon, Boardman Friends of the Library and The American Association of University Women.

Janet was very creative and had an innate talent for watercolor painting, quilting and fabric arts, as well as her own line of stationary. Many of her items were sold in Eastern Ohio shops. An avid reader, she enjoyed volunteering with Boardman Friends of the Library in Youngstown.

Janet, affectionately called “Grammy,” also loved to share her own art projects with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Dennis) Reese of Williamsburg, Michigan; sons, Tom Noel of Columbus and Ron Noel (Liz Stoeker) of Durham, North Carolina; sister, Nancy Swanhart of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; brother, Carl (Shirley) Dickson of East McKeesport, Pennsylvania; niece and nephew, Jennifer Mance (DJ) and Paul Swanhart of Pittsburgh; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Per Janet’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Memorial donations in honor of Janet (mail or online) may be made to: Fiscal Department, The Public library of Youngstown, 305 Wick Ave., Youngstown., OH 44503.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

