CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane S. Herbert, 98, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, April 21, 2022, at her home in Elyria, with her family at her side.



She was born January 3, 1924, in Campbell, the daughter of the late Andrew and Nellie Bozek Woloszyn.



Jane dedicated her life to being a wife and raising her children.



Jane is survived by her three children, Patrick, Gerald (Mary Ann) and Carol (Mike) Loree; ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.



Besides her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband, Alan W. Herbert and her two sons, Alan and Dennis.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Committal services will take place 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Lake Park Cemetery Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes can take the form of donations to the donors charity of choice.

