YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Alynn Addington, 71, died peacefully with her twin sister by her side, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Licking Memorial Hospital, following complications of diabetes.

Jane was born April 18, 1950, in Youngstown, the daughter of William G., Jr. and Mary K. Binsley Addington.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Speech Pathology from Kent State University. She later earned a Master’s Degree in Deaf Education, from The Ohio State University and a Master’s Degree in Counseling, from Dayton University.

Jane began her career as a speech pathologist at Fredricksburg School System and later Lancaster City Schools, where she worked for many years until retiring. She was also an intricate part of the startup of Horizon Business Solutions. Jane also worked for Nationwide Children’s Hospital in their neighborhood clinics.

In her spare time, Jane loved making jewelry and enjoyed traveling; her favorite trips included Israel, Hudson, Canada to see polar bears, an African safari via a private plane and Iceland.

Jane is survived by her twin sister, Jean (Keith) Countryman of Salem; brother, William G. (Catherine) Addington III of Northfield; nephews, Kyle (Jessie) Countryman, Craig Countryman and Geoff (Melonie King) Addington; niece, Kristin (John) Tierney; great-nieces and great-nephews, Brylan, Lux, Kason, Jett, Addie, Amelia, Grady and Drake and her Belarussian granddaughter, Viktoryia Paliakovich.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private service was held for Jane at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association or to LifeBanc of Ohio, as she was a proud and grateful recipient herself of a kidney transplant.

The family would like to thank Jane’s primary care doctor, Dr. Brad Herpolsheiner, Dr. Alvin Wee and Dr. David Goldfarb, both from the Cleveland Clinic Transplant Department and Dr. Gabrielle Farkas, from Licking Memorial Hospital, for all of their care and compassion they had given to her over the years. They would also like to thank Janey Sieminski for playing the cello and for the special bond and friendship she and Jane shared.

A special thank you to Scott Murray for officiating the service and for many years of friendship.

Professional arrangements were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

