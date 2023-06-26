CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janak Raj Taneja, a well-respected pediatric orthodontist in India, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his entire family. He was 87 years old.

Born in India on January 21, 1936, Dr. Taneja grew up to become a renowned pediatric orthodontist. He dedicated his life to improving the health and well-being of children through his work as a practitioner and later as the Dean of Amritsar Dental School, where he helped to shape the future of dental education in India.

Dr. Taneja is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ved Bala Taneja; their son, Rajiv (wife, Reema) Taneja of Canfield; their daughter, Ritu (husband, Girish) Bhambhani of Baltimore, Maryland and four grandchildren, Radhika and Rajan Taneja and Hrithika and Krishna Bhambhani.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dina Nath Taneja and Sumitra Devi Narang; his sisters, Sudarshan Khurana and Sudesh Uppal and his brother, Banarasi Lal Taneja.

A cremation service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes-Boardman-Canfield Chapel, located at 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive, Canfield.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.