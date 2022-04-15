DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James G. Zimmer, 67, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at home.

James was born March 25, 1955, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of Stephen and Ruth Ryan Zimmer.

He was a graduate of Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh.

James enjoyed drag racing in his spare time.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Diane Zimmer of Diamond; niece, Christie (Pete III) Rozzi; and longtime friends, Randy Heckman, Jeremy and Tina Jones and Tony Verno.

James was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stephen Zimmer.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, celebrated by Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Zimmer, please visit our floral store.