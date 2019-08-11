James Vincent Pupino, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel at 11:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Austintown, for Mr. James Vincent Pupino, 90, who died Friday afternoon, August 9, 2019 at Hospice House.

James was born on December 9, 1928, in Youngstown, a son of Nicholas and Viola (Tocco) Pupino.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and received his Bachelors of Science Degree in Accounting from Youngstown College in 1953.

James was an U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean conflict. After completion of military service, he began his 50 year plus career at John Hancock Insurance company until his retirement.

He was a member of the church, a Eucharistic minister and a member of the Men’s Club. James was a member of the NU Sigma Rho Fraternity.

He enjoyed hunting, golfing and taking trips to the Casino. James also wintered in Florida for many years with his lovely wife, Sophie. James married the former, Sophie Tomaskovic, on May 15, 1954 and they had three children.

He leaves his wife, Sophie; his daughter, Susanne (Gary) Kaczowka; two sons, James (Adria) Pupino, Jr. and Michael Pupino; one brother, Nicholas (Marie) Pupino, Jr.; sister-in-law, Isabel Pupino and three grandchildren, Angela (Tony) Kaczowka, James V. Pupino III and Emily Pupino.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Carmel Ann LaMarco; his brother, Robert Pupino and his brother-in-law, Ralph LaMarco.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, August 13 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made in James memory to the National Kidney Foundation or to Hospice House.