James Tyler Monroe Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 29, at 2:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for James Tyler Monroe, 36, who passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

James, affectionately known as Tyler, was born May 20, 1983, in Warren.

Tyler attended Austintown Fitch High School and graduated from Hubbard High School in 2001. He also attended the Bradford School in Pittsburgh and the ITT Technical Institute.

He played youth baseball for many years for Austintown. He also played baseball, basketball and track for Austintown Fitch High School.

Tyler loved sports and loved talking about sports with others. He could share everything that was good or bad about any team including high school, college or professional sports.

He is survived by his parents, Russell and Ellen Monroe of Canfield; Mena Maria Monroe; his brothers, Ryan (Kelly) Placer of Largo, Florida, Brandon Placer of Largo, Florida and Matthew and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tyler was preceded in death by his grandparents; his uncle, James Monroe and his brother, William.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 29 prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.

