James T. Kosek, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. Kosek, 75, entered his place of eternal rest the morning of Saturday, July 4, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a long series of courageous battles with multiple diagnosed cancers.

James was born November 3, 1944, in Youngstown, to Stanley and Bernice Rzasa Kosek, who preceded him in death.

James grew up in the city of Youngstown playing baseball. He was the grandson of Polish immigrants and was proud of his heritage.

He was a 1962 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and attended Youngstown State University.

James taught middle school mathematics for two years at St. Dominic School in Youngstown before transitioning to sales. James spent most of his career working in sales for Standard Brands and Nabisco and in the grocery business for Nemenz Food Stores. In his most recent position as salesman for Sprint, he was recognized multiple times as a top local, regional and national sales leader, for which he received many awards and honors until he retired in 2010.

He was a devout Christian and dedicated member of the Holy Family Parish.

He was generous to charitable causes such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, even traveling once to visit the hospital because its mission meant so much to him.

In his spare time, James enjoyed golfing in various local leagues. James also looked forward to fishing trips to McGillivray Lake in Quebec and Black Lake in upstate New York with his family and friends. He had a love for the open road and liked to travel and meet new people. James was a friend to everyone he met, always even-keeled and pleasant to be around. He enjoyed gathering outside and talking with his neighbors. He was also a proud Cleveland Browns, Indians and Ohio State football fan.

Most of all, James enjoyed and appreciated the time he spent with his family, which is what he valued most in his life. His devotion to his family was constant and throughout his illness, he was always more concerned for the wellbeing of his children and grandchildren than he was for that of himself.

He is loved and remembered by his wife, Denise, to whom he was married for 42 years; his daughters, Danielle (Scott) Bendel of Austintown and Kelly (Dr. Jonathan) Pulido of Canfield; son, James, Jr. (Jessica) Kosek of Struthers; sister, Judy Schumaker of Smyrna, Tennessee; brothers, Daniel Kosek of Louisville, Kentucky and Joseph (Cheryl) Kosek of Brecksville; six grandchildren, Alexandria (Dr. Louis) Bartlo, Mackenzie Bendel (fiancé, Thomas Barton), Vincent and Marco Pulido and Chloe and Zachary Kosek and a great-grandson, Louis Bartlo IV.

Due to the current health and safety guidelines, a private viewing and Mass were both held for James at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home in Poland and at Holy Family Church.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the James Cancer Center & Solove Research Institute at The Ohio State University, 460 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210, or to Holy Family Church, 2785 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Professional arrangements were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 9, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.