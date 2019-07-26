James Stein, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church in Youngstown for Mr. James “Jim” Stein, age 81, who died peacefully early Thursday morning, July 25, at his daughter’s residence.



Jim was born December 14, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Frances (Barth) Stein.



He was a 1955 graduate of Chaney High School and remained active with his alumni friends, meeting several times a year even through his illness.

Upon high school graduation Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the USS Kearsarge which he was very proud of and was stationed in Japan, the Philippines, Denver and California.

He attended John Carroll University and worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Parker Hannifin in Cleveland and General Motors, where he worked for 35 years in Quality Control until his retirement.



Jim leaves his three children: son, James P. (Stacey) Stein of Austintown, Debbie (Vince) Pecchia of Boardman and Susan (Carl) Montalbano of Austintown; his sister, Alberta Woodworth of Florida; six grandchildren, Vince, Dominic, AJ and Maria Pecchia and Jimmy and Sierah Stein; four stepgrandchildren, Ryan Bortner, Michael, Domenic and Tom Montalbano and his very dear friends, Bernie Kosar and Joe Locicero.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally in 2017; his parents; two sisters, Doris Kolacz and Marjorie Thomas and two brothers, George and Robert Stein.



Jim had a fascination with model trains and worked on his display year round preparing to reveal his new train design each Christmas. Jim’s other passion was found in his gardening and his yard has always been a beautiful display of perennial and annual flowers. His favorite being roses and dahlias. He was previously very active as landscape coordinator at St Christine’s Church and the Men’s Garden Club of Youngstown. He was an active member of St Vincent DePaul Society, Holy Name Society and an usher at St Christine’s Church.



The family wants to thank Hospice of the Valley for their care and compassionate given to Jim during the last couple of months.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Christine’s, St. Vincent DePaul Society or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.



Family and friends may call on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 29 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.