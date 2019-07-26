James Srock, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for James Srock, 80, who died Thursday morning, July 25, 2019, at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

James was born May 27, 1939, in Ginter, Pennsylvania, a son of Fred and Josephine (Keith) Srock.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and worked for 3S Express as a truck driver for 40 years.

He especially enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan.

His wife, Florence “Peggy” (Beighley) Srock, whom he married February 27, 1968, died February 21, 2001.

James is survived by three sons, Mark A. (Lori) Srock of Niles, Ohio, Michael J. Srock, of Atlanta, Georgia and Matthew E. (Billee Jean) Srock, of McDonald, Ohio; two brothers, William Srock, of Berlin Center, Ohio and Gary Srock, of Salem, Ohio; two sisters, Elmira May of Illa, Georgia and Mildred Putney, of Warrensburg, New York and six grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kenzie, Madison, Julianna, Grace and Joshua Srock.

James was also preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, James A. Srock; his sisters, Betty Jean Srock, Bertha Mae Foust and Priscilla Robinson and his brother, Fred Srock.

Family and friends may call on Friday, August 2 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue. Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

