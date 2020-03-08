James S. Gould, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James S. Gould, 82, died peacefully Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born August 21, 1937, in Youngstown, a son of James and Verna Piersol Gould.

James attended North High School and enlisted into the Navy at the age of 17, serving in the Korean War.

He was employed by Honey Creek Stone, where he operated heavy equipment.

James was a member for 46 years of the International Union Operating Engineers Local 66.

He enjoyed collecting cars, going to classic car shows, making doll furniture and was a multi-talented craftsman.

His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.

James married the love of his life, Valerie Kucynski, on Sept. 16, 1961.

He leaves his wife, Valerie; three daughters, Cheri (Ken) Lupton, Lori (John “Ken”) Martinez and Linda (Stanley) Rajnert; three grandchildren, Ashley Woodring, Kenneth Miller and Lauren (Steven) Wittkugle; and three great-grandchildren, Ava Hitt, Max Woodring and Oliver Wittkugle.

James was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters.

There are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

