James R. Ashby, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Ashby, 65, died peacefully Friday afternoon, March 12, 2021, at Hospice House surrounded by his family.

James was born April 17, 1955, in Youngstown, the son of Earl and Betty Davidson Ashby, Jr.

He was a graduate of Hubbard High School and a veteran of the United States Navy.

James worked as a truck driver for over 25 years until retiring.

In his spare time, James enjoyed camping, fishing and dancing with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Frost Ashby, whom he married October of 1998; daughter, Jamie Lynn Ashby; sons, James Ashby, Christopher Ashby, Jimmy Ashby, David Phillips and Robert, Jr., Kevin and Terry Marks; sisters, Kathleen Ashby and Christine (Paul) Funk; brothers, Michael Ashby, Sr., Earl (Jan) Ashby III and William Ashby and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Kimberly Marks.

Per James’ wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

