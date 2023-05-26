POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Patrick Lundeen, 70, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Wickshire Senior Living.

He was born November 28, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of the late Thomas and Jean Fleming Lundeen.

James was a 1971 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, where he won several state academic awards in American history. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration, with emphasis in accounting and finance.

He was an Army Veteran and he worked as plant controller at RJ Reynolds Nabisco.

An avid Cleveland sports fan, James was a member of the Cleveland Browns Backers Association.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Dicsko) Lundeen, whom he married November 25, 1977; his daughters, Melissa (Joshua) Rosen of Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Laurie Lundeen (Christian Murillo) of Madrid, Spain; sisters, Mary Lou (Albert) Moore of Austintown and Kathryn Lundeen of Poland and grandchildren, Gabriel and Nathanial Rosen.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 29, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church.

Interment will be in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in James’ memory may be made to the National Organization for Rare Disorders Inc., to support corticobasal degeneration. https://donate.rarediseases.org/give/418387/#!/donation/checkout.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 28, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.