James P. Booth, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, for James P. Booth, 92, who died Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020, at Masternick Memorial.

Jim was born June 25, 1928, in Youngstown, the son of Alfred J. and Myrtle Rooney Booth.

He was a graduate of Youngstown South High School and had worked at Republic Steel Corporation for more than 42 years before retiring.

He was a longtime member of St. Charles Church Church.

He loved bowling, fishing on Lake Milton and most of all being a “great” grandpa.

He is survived a daughter, Kathy (Armand) Vennetti of Poland; two sons, James P. (Janet) Booth, Jr. of Poland and Ron Booth of Augusta, Georgia; a sister, Audrey Morrow of Mineral Ridge; seven grandchildren, Ray, Rhonda, A.J., Erin, Cory, Brittani and Brandon and seven great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Aleea, Liam, Seth, Ian, Angelina and Gianna.

His wife, the former Ruth E. Dangio, whom he married September 4, 1948, died March 2007. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Syphard and a brother, Edward Booth.

The Booth family would like to thank Windsor Estates, Masternick Memorial and Harbor Light Hospice for their outstanding care for Jim.

