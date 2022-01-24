CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Holleran, 74, of Canfield and formerly of New York City, died Friday, January 21, 2022, after a brief stay at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and a years-long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born June 13, 1947, in Scranton Pennsylvania, the son of the late Martin J. and Aileen Biglin Holleran.

He leaves behind his wife of nearly 50 years, the former Sandra Bunjack, the love of his life and his primary caregiver, as his health declined over the past few years.

Jim is survived by his two brothers and lifelong best friends, Martin (wife Kathy) of Belleair, Florida and Charles (wife, Kathryn) of New York City.

His older brother, Jack, preceded him in death.

He is also survived by Sandra’s twin sister, Marsha and her husband, Jay McGlynn, with whom Jim and Sandra shared vacation homes, countless adventures and an uncommon bond of love and friendship. Jim also leaves behind his brother-in-law and trusted sidekick, George Sanko and will be especially missed by his nieces and nephews, all of whom count an “Uncle Jim Weekend” in New York City as the highlight of their coming of age. Cousins, in-laws and more than a dozen great-nieces and great-nephews and scores of close friends also mourn his passing.

Jim was a graduate of South Scranton Catholic High School and Youngstown State University, where he served as president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE).

He had a successful career in technology sales and marketing that spanned 40-plus years. After spending 15 years with IBM, he went on to work on early-stage ventures at SBX, ZDC and Fatwire. Later, Jim became a valued consultant to younger entrepreneurs, helping them realize their full potential.

After retirement, Jim returned to Youngstown, where he and Sandra first met and rekindled old friendships, frequently during a round of golf at Tippecanoe Country Club. Jim started making people laugh and collecting friends in first grade. Throughout his life, strangers quickly became friends and many remained so for life. His wit and humor diffused many tense situations and warmed many hearts. His jokes were primarily aimed at himself but when his quick wit was directed at others it landed softly with a hearty laugh and a warm smile. He had no need to seek the spotlight; Jim somehow filled every room. He had the all-too-rare gift of making people feel better about themselves.

Some of Jim’s happiest moments were spent with Sandra, hosting friends and family at their homes in The Berkshires and The Hamptons. They also liked to travel. Jim seized any opportunity to visit his beloved hometown of Scranton and he especially enjoyed his many trips to Ireland with his brothers and longtime friend, Amil Minora, where golf, Guinness and a raft of new-found “cousins” packed the days with putts generously conceded, Mulligans immediately granted and filled the nights with tall stories and Irish songs.

Those who have loved Jim know that tears of sadness will quickly give way to lasting memories of his warm smile, his generous spirit and his unbridled love of the people in his life.

There will be a viewing from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. the following morning, Thursday, January 27, 2022, at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown.

