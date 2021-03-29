James M. Baker, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 31 at St. Charles Church, Boardman, for James M. Baker, age 53, of Boardman who died Friday evening, March 26 at the Cleveland Clinic after a courageous battle with cancer.



Jim was born July 14, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Burdette and Marian (McCarthy) Baker.

He was a 1985 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, attended Youngstown State University and completed his professional apprenticeship with Local # 476.

He was the owner operator of Baker Painting and Coatings and was a member of Painters Union Local # 476, The Penguin Club, Rockwell Springs Trout Club in Clyde, Ohio, Blue Mountain Lodge in Westline, Pennsylvania, Boardman Tennis and Swim Club, New Middletown Rod and Gun Club, Co-founder and member of the Brown Trout of Westine, Pennsylvania, the Lakeside Campground at Berlin Lake and the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH).

Jim’s numerous passions and hobbies included fishing, hunting, boating and camping with his family and friends.



He is survived by his wife the former Sharon L. Freeze whom he married November 12, 1992; his mother, Marian Baker; two daughters, Colleen A. Baker and Catherine J. “Caty” Baker; a son, James R. “Jimmy” Baker; a sister, Cathy (Gary Saykes) Baker; two brothers, George (Sheryl) Baker and Burdette Baker; two nephews, Burdette Baker and Brian Baker and a niece, Gina Baker; his mother and father-in-law, Jean Freeze and Robert (Cindy) Freeze; a brother-in-law, Michael Freeze; his grandfather-in-law, Robert Freeze and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. In addition to family, Jim is survived by many colleagues, loyal employees and close friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Burdette Baker; a brother-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Freeze and grandparents, George and Estelle Glaros and James and Catherine McCarthy.



Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, March 30 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



Jim’s family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, Tony Dolan Ski for Cancer, 108R. N. Second Street, Suite1B, Clearfield, PA 15801



