BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Lucarell, 83, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Anthony Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.

He was born September 22, 1938, a son of James V. Lucarell and Mary E. Hogg.

James was a 1956 graduate of East High School and upon graduation went to work as a letter carrier at the United States Postal Service in Youngstown.

He was drafted in to the United States Army, serving as an MP from 1960 to 1963. During his military service, he was stationed overseas in Spain, France and Germany.

Upon his return, he met the love of his life, Leona Pirozzi, whom he married November 11, 1965. They settled on the East Side of Youngstown and eventually moved to Boardman, where they raised two children. Most recently, James moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, to live with his daughter.

James was inducted into the East High School Sports Hall of Fame for golf and was an avid golfer in the Youngstown area for over 50 years, having played in the YMCA Golf League and the Boulevard Tavern Golf League. He was a member of the Catholic War Vet Organization and the Eagles Social Club. He also enjoyed following the Browns, Buckeyes and Penguins football teams over the years.

James is survived by his wife, Leona Lucarell; daughter, Debra Cavalier of Florida; son, James R. (Kelley) Lucarell of Burlington, Vtermont; sister, Anne Kohler of Conneaut, Pennsylvania; brother, John Lucarell of Mount Dora, Florida and three grandchildren, Robert and Carmen Cavalier and Haley Lucarell.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Robert Cavalier and brother, Leonard Lucarell.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

James will be entombed in Calvary Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Lucarell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday August 23, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.