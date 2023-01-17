BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Louis Riddle, 85, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Wickshire in Poland.

He was born August 16, 1937, in Youngstown.

James was a graduate of Boardman High School and a United States Marines veteran.

He worked for Warren Consolidated Steel as an information technologist.

He was an avid golfer, had a passion for dogs and was a member of the Marine Corps League.

James is survived by two sons, Jack “John” (Debbie) Riddle of Clayton, North Carolina and Glen (Kimberly) Riddle of Boardman and five grandchildren, Anna, Mary, Ellen, James and Allison Riddle.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Riddle; sister, Jackie Magnuson and brother, Bill Riddle.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

