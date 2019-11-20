James L. Johnson, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Johnson, Jr., 92, of Canfield, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center Youngstown.

He was born July 25, 1927, in Youngstown, a son of the late James L. and Regina M. (McGowan) Johnson, Sr.

James was a 1945 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown College.

He served his country in the Navy until 1946 and his Tour of Duty was in the Pacific on a sub chaser.

James had a 50 year career in the insurance industry, beginning with the Ohio Inspection Bureau. He worked for several regional carriers, became an independent insurance agent retiring from the Austin Agency in 2006.

He was active in several men’s civic organizations.

He was a devout Catholic and founding member of St. Luke Catholic Church.

James enjoyed playing golf in area golf leagues, working in his yard and traveling the world with his wife.

His wife, Joyce (Macy) Johnson, whom he married July 5, 1952, passed away November 11, 2016.

James is survived by his daughter, Mary Beth (Larry) Sammartino of North Ridgeville; two sons, James Christopher (Michelle) Johnson of Windham and Jeffrey (Debbie Dohar) Johnson of Poland; nine grandchildren, Lara (Jeremy) Vainavicz, Emily Johnson, Thomas Johnson, Jeffrey (Kim) Johnson II, Melissa (Fred Mootz) Dill, Renee (Chris) LaBelle, Adam (Colleen) Smith, Ryan (Whitney) Smith and James Matthew Johnson and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Catherine Johnson and Cathleen Johnson; a son, Michael Johnson and his only brother, Charles Johnson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church in Canfield.

Family and friends may call Friday, November 22 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



