James John Connor, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James J Connor, 76, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Jim was born May 12, 1943, in Revere, Massachusetts, the son of the late Christine (DiRosa) Connor. Jim came to this area with his mother at an early age. He was raised in the area by his mother and father, Ralph W. Connor.

Jim served his country in the United States Army from 1961 to 1965. He was ranked Sergeant SP E5 and received commendations of Marksmanship (M-14 rifle) and the Good Conduct Medal.

He went on to follow in his father’s footsteps to provide for his family, becoming an Ironworker in this area; as well as, in Texas and California.

All the while, Jim never lost his passion for music. Having formed bands in high school as well as oversees in the Army, he continued to pursue his passion for music, forming bands and playing throughout the Midwest, both coasts, the South and Europe. He was often recognized for his innovative musical projects and became a student at Berklee College of Music Songwriting Program in the last few years.

Jim went on to earn an AB in Labor Studies from YSU in 1985, became an active member with the Ironworkers Local 207-having served as Treasurer and as The Joint Apprenticeship Coordinator, educating at training IW apprentices. Upon his retirement from Ironwork, he started The J.J. Connor Company in 1989, erecting much of the Midwest Skyline with hundreds of building projects. Jim was a Rank 4 of the International Shotokan Karate Federation, a Youth Ministry Teacher in California and earned several accommodations and recognitions for his volunteer work and philanthropy.

Throughout his life, music remained his first love. He recently traveled to Nashville to record and release 2 CDs: “Street Preacher” and “Paradise and Time”; as well as, established a website for his music (jimconnorsongwriter.com). Jim’s lyrics and music reflect his tenacious, driven nature and poet’s heart; as well as, a rugged strength and depth of feelings.

Jim was all about his God, his family and the heartbeat of his universe–Music. He was an inspiration to many, not only in the construction and music industry, but also in the manner in which he conducted himself with dignity, integrity, honest and humility. His wicked sense of humor, willingness to lend a hand to those in need and sage wisdom earned him much respect and appreciation from all who knew him

James is survived by his daughter and partner in crime, Kim Connor of Austintown; a son, Michael Linder of Texas; a brother, William Connor of Youngstown and companion, Carol Pero-Jenkins of Hubbard; as well as, many friends and colleagues.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Christine and Ralph Connor.

The family requests that in honor of Jim, please listen to his music at jimconnorsongwriter.com. The legacy of his music will live on.

Family and friends may call Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

