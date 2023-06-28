AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with sadness we announce that Jimmy Kurek, 60, lost his struggle to dementia. He passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Austintown Healthcare Center, which became his home in December, 2022.

Jimmy was born May 25, 1963, the youngest of eight children, to John C. and Frances Schlosser Kurek. Jimmy was born with Down syndrome and was a loving and carefree person, although as a child; he was a bit mischievous in a sweet and funny way. When he was younger, Jimmy participated in Special Olympics. He ran sprints and completed the standing long jump. He earned many ribbons.

Jimmy graduated from Leonard Kirtz School in 1982.

He then worked at the MASCO sheltered workshops until 2021. He then attended the Bridge Day Program at Siffrin Inc., until December, 2022.

Jimmy was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church. He formerly was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Church, until the church closed. He also attended Christ Lutheran Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Jimmy leaves his siblings, John C. Kurek II of Jacksonville, North Carolina; Phillip Kurek of Poland; Kathleen “Katie” (Wayne) Foster of Nebo, North Carolina; Josephine “Jodi” (Don) Clowes of Austintown and Frances “Fran” (Mark) Miller of Youngstown. Jodi and Fran were Jimmy’s guardians since 1987. He leaves many cousins and 12 nieces and nephews, including Nick, Beth and Stena, whom he was closest to and who visited him often when they were in town.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by two sisters, Christine Kurek in July, 2003 and Trish Kurek in February, 2022 and his sister-in-law, Shirley Kurek (John’s wife) in April 2018.

There are so many people to thank for their care and compassion, especially during Jimmy’s last years of life. The family is grateful to Dr. Michael Devine, for his many years of taking care of Jimmy; the staff at Austintown Healthcare Center, for the love and care they provided Jimmy, especially during his trying moments when he certainly was not his usual loving self and to Crossroads Hospice, for the excellent care they provided Jimmy during his final weeks. A special thank you to John, Ralph and Carla, who would visit and pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet for Jimmy. Thanks to staff members at Siffrin Inc., who took care of Jimmy until they couldn’t. A special thanks to all of you who kept Jimmy in your prayers. We are forever grateful.

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Friends also may visit 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at Our Lady of Sorrows/St. Matthias Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, at the church, officiated by Father John Jerek.

It is preferred that monetary donations be made to any of the following organizations in Jimmy’s memory: Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, 915 Cornell Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502; Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Bottler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44686 or https://www.crhcf.org/donate or the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, 945 Boardman-Canfield Road, Unit 12, Youngstown, OH 44512 https://www.dsav.org/donate.html.

