POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James (Jim) Roland Turner, 63, passed away unexpectedly after battling a short illness at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle, Pennsylvania on December 15, 2021.

Jim was born on December 2, 1958, in Seaford, Delaware.

He graduated from Seaford High in 1977 where he then went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps for four years – following in his father’s footsteps.

Jim pursued a career in precast concrete and spent the last 20 years as Plant Manager at Faddis Concrete Products in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

As a veteran of the Marine Corps and a leader in the workforce, anyone who had the pleasure to know or work alongside Jim can attest that he was the true definition of “a tough nut to crack”. Jim was a very strong-minded man with great leadership skills, however, to his family and close friends he was incredibly soft on the inside.

Of all the titles Jim carried, Dad and “Pop-Pop” had to be his favorite. He spent his life devoted to his only child, his son, Eric. Jim and Eric shared not only a father-son relationship, but also a friendship. Together they traveled, vacationed, took cruises, fished, rode motorcycles, played guitars and worked alongside each other for many years. Jim taught his son the importance of hard work and the value behind integrity. Over the last seven years Jim transformed into a proud grandfather and basked in joy when he shared photos and videos of his grandson to others.

Jim hid from most people his true soul. One that was humble, kind, charismatic, loyal and most of all generous. Those who were lucky enough to know that side of Jim will forever remember the love that he carried inside of his heart. He had a unique way of showing it; if something brought him joy or happiness, he wanted his loved ones to have it also. Whenever someone was in need, Jim was there to support them even if they didn’t ask for help. Time and time again he proved how self-less and giving he really was.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman with dreams of traveling out West following his retirement earlier this summer. He loved playing the guitar, both acoustic as well as electric. He routinely spent his weekends and down time strumming and creating new riffs. Sharing in his passion alongside his brother and best friend Bert. Although Jim’s family resides in Delaware, he was devoted to visiting them quite frequently and spent the last few months living alongside his siblings in Seaford, Delaware.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Elbert F. Turner Jr. and mother, Tomiko (Fukochi) Turner, as well as his beloved German Shepard of many years, Zack. He leaves to carry on his legacy his son Eric Turner of Ohio; his brother and best friend Bert Turner of Delaware; his sister whom he cherished, Wanda (Skip) McCracken of Delaware; nephews James (Brittany) McCracken, Kyle (Angie) McCracken, Ryan McCracken all of Delaware; his grandson Camden of Ohio.

May he rest in peace until we are reunited in the Kingdom of the Lord. Amen.

