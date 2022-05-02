GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Huish, 76, died peacefully at home, Thursday, April 28, 2022, with his family by his side.

James was born September 14, 1945, in Youngstown, the son of Edward and Ruth Huish.

He worked as a tool and die maker for General Furniture and retired from Youngstown Tool and Die.

James enjoyed tinkering around the house and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Jodie Frank of Girard; three grandchildren, Antonio Cervone, Alexander Newsome and Maxxe Newsome and adopted grandson, John Stapleton.

James was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Mary Anna Whippo, whom he married June 23, 1973 and who died July 20, 2018.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 2, in the chapel at Resurrection Cemetery.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Plant a tree in memory of James by clicking here. To send flowers to James’ family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.