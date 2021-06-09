James Harger, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Harger unexpectedly went home to Heaven to be healed on Monday, June 7, 2021. Though he has left this Earth he will never leave the hearts of those that knew him. God broke the mold when He made Jim.

Jim was born May 11, 1961 to the late Charles and Verda (Fifield) Harger in Youngstown, Ohio. He moved to Poland, Ohio in 1964 and remained there until his passing.

Jim was a self-employed tile setter who contracted with his brother in Tile Emil Bertolini.

He enjoyed gardening, watching the Minnesota Vikings and the sound of a classic Mustang engine. His greatest joy was his family. He was an amazing husband, father, son and brother, who was always there for the ones he loved. From soccer to lacrosse, whatever activity his daughters were involved with, Jim was always there to cheer them on.

Jim leaves the following to love and cherish his memory his wife, Karen (Ralston) Harger whom he married on a beautiful Fall day in Upstate New York on October 23, 1993 and his two queen daughters, Victoria (Jon) Tiberio of Champion, Ohio and Elizabeth “Liz” Harger at home. In addition, he leaves his sisters, Trudi Shook Basset and Kay (Gary) Kerby; brother, Charles (Kay) Harger; brother-in-law, Bill Schwan; parents-in-law, Richard and Mary Jane Ralston; sisters-in-law, Ann (Steve) Kenyon and Vicky (Randy) Savage and eleven nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his faithful dog, Geva.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Millie Schwan and his favorite dogs, Buck and Mia.

Family and friends may call Saturday, June 12 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elizabeth Harger’s college savings plan at www.ugift529.com using ugift code R3P-B74 or charity of your choice.

The family is asking you to have a “Jim Harger” moment. A “Jim Harger” moment is helping anyone you can or saying hello to a friend you never met. If you were lucky to meet Jim Harger, you could never forget him.

Jim lived each day by two simple rules: Do what you can when you can for whoever you can and don’t waste anything, you never know when you will need it.

Lastly, have a cold beer, Icehouse if you can find it, in memory of Jim. OK fine!

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James “Jim” Harger, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.