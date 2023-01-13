POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. “Jimmy” Mondora, 77, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital



He was born August 15, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Myron and Carmel Capeto Mondora.



Jimmy was a 1963 graduate of Boardman High School.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1966.

He was a cement mason for Local 179 for 40 years and was a part time police officer for Springfield Township for 20 years.

When Jimmy wasn’t working, he enjoyed going to the gym with his friends, golfing with his brothers, making pierogies at St. Paul the Apostle Church and having breakfast with his high school classmates. His greatest joy was his family, whether it was spending the weekends at Lake Milton, family picnics or frying up fish on Christmas Eve. Jimmy’s grandchildren were his pride and joy.



Jimmy is survived by his wife, Jose Traficant Mondora, whom he married September 21, 1968; his son, Patrick (Allyson) Mondora of Struthers; daughter, Nicole (Kevin) Barth of Sunbury; three grandchildren, Sarah and Emily Barth and Gina Mondora; a brother, Myron (Janet) Mondora of Canfield and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jimmy was also preceded in death by his infant twin brother, Anthony and his brother, Robert (Catherine) Mondora.



Family and friends may call Sunday, January 15 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel and on Monday, January 16 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, t2t.org, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, or Animal Charity Humane Society, animalcharityofohio.org, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.



A television tribute will air Sunday, January 15 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.