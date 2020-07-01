James H. Buck, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James (Jim) H. Buck, 82, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown.



He was born May 19, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Harold Gregory and Isabel (Scheetz) Buck.



James attended Canfield High School and worked for General Motors as a line coordinator for 32 years until retiring.

Also, he was in the Army National Guard for several years.



He was a member of St. Michael’s Church, St. Paul’s Monastery, Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Sorrows Senior Club, the V.F.W.- Amvets, UAW Lordstown Retiree and the Saxon Club.

He enjoyed bowling and participated in the Wednesday Senior Bowling League at Amron Lanes, the Thursday Senior Bowling League at Boardman Lanes and the Sokol Bowling League Group 17 for many years.

He also worked at the Canfield Fair for 67 years as a ticket taker.



James is survived by his wife, the former Mary Louise H. Smith, whom he married October 24, 1964; his daughter, Tricia (Chris) Chiaro of Boardman; three sons, Greg (Heidi) Buck of Poland, Rick (Sandy) Buck of Delaware, Ohio and Chris (Meghan) Buck of Poland; eight grandchildren, Lyndzie and Stephanie Chiaro, Andrew (Kiko) and Ashley Buck, Shelby and Carly Buck and Caden and Delaney Buck; three sisters-in-law, Ruth Troxil, Loretta Smith and Peggy Smith; one niece, Mary Smith; nephews, Tom (Darla) Troxil, Steve, John (Kelly) and Joe (Kim) Smith and many great-nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 2 at St. Michael Parish in Canfield from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.



Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 2, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.