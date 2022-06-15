AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Spencer Sr., 83, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, after a two-year courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loved ones, who will continue his legacy.

He was the husband of Andrea “Babe” Spencer; they shared 56 years of a loving marriage together.

Born in Youngstown, he was the son of the late George and Margaret Miller Spencer.

James served in the Army.

He began his career at Republic Steel in Youngstown in 1959 and after 41 years of mill work, he retired in 2000.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown, the Saxon Club Youngstown, the Salem Eagles and the Youngstown Maennerchor.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and embraced every moment — picnics, parties and every holiday.

James loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with grace. His passion for lending a hand whenever was needed was noticed by all. He will be truly missed.

He enjoyed bocce, bingo, visiting the casinos and especially watching the horse races! He loved his favorite football team, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

James is survived by his loving wife, Andrea “Babe” Spencer; children, Bridget (Carl) Cramer, James (Amy) Spencer, Jr. and Sean Spencer; grandchildren, Dustin (Carli) Cramer, Jeremy (Heather) Cramer, Dakota (Robyn-fiancée) Spencer and Jonathon Spencer; great-grandchildren, Landen, Lyla and Lucy Cramer and Cortana Cramer; his brothers, George (Frances) Spencer, Ken (Ruth) Spencer, William (Lou) Spencer and Terry (Tia) Spencer; many sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews and many extended family and friends. His pups, Lizzie and Henry, will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret and his brother, Dennis Spencer, Sr.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown, OH 44515, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will be in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, in memory of James.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.