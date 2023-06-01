CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Dahman, Sr., 86, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 29, 2023.

James was born July 24, 1936, in Youngstown, the son of John and Gertrude Snelus Dahman.

James was a proud graduate of Ursuline High School, Class of 1954.

He was a veteran of the Navy Reserve, serving for 45 years, until retiring as a chief petty officer.

James was a longtime member of IBEW Local 64 and worked as a journeyman electrician, until retiring in 1998. He was a part-time firefighter for the Cardinal Joint Fire District, where he served as the first captain of Canfield Station 2 upon its opening in 1991.

He joined St. Christine Church in 1958 and was a devout parishioner there for the rest of his life. He served on many committees and helped wherever it was needed: as an usher, opening the church, or serving during weekday Masses. Among some of the organizations he was a part of were the Holy Name Society, St. Vincent de Paul, parish renewals and parish festivals.

James was involved with many community organizations over the years: opening a ballroom dance school with his wife; as a founding parent of Canfield High School Soccer; as treasurer for both the Burke School of Irish Dance and IBEW 64; as a member of the Saxon Club, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society, and The Old Car Club (where he drove his prized Ford Model A); and as a retiree volunteer at the Youngstown Air base. He even recently took up roller skating again after a four-decade-plus hiatus and enjoyed honing his skills at Cortland Roller Rink’s weekly Senior Skate.

Above all, James was a devoted and much-loved member of his family. He loved traveling with his wife, whether to visit far-flung family and friends or to bustling European cities or sandy Caribbean beaches. He always showed immense pride in his children and grandchildren and was a frequent face in the crowd at their ball games, concerts and plays.

James’ wife, the former J. Eileen Boyle, whom he married June 28, 1958, died February 20, 2022.

He is survived by his children: sons, James F. (Donna) Dahman, Jr. of Canfield, John E. (Diahann) Dahman of Columbus and Robert M. (Sheri) Dahman of Fayetteville, North Carolina and daughter, Margaret A. (Stephen) Haluska of Boardman; sister, Carolyn Gilson of Houston; brother, Joe (Paulette) Dahman of Elyria; 13 grandchildren, Sarah L. (Michael) Carlos, James F. Dahman III, Paul J. (Makenna) Dahman, Kelly E. (Andrew) Haines, Melissa M. Dahman, Christopher, Claire and Cate Dahman, Jacob and Julia Dahman and Joseph, Lillian and Jack Haluska; two great-grandchildren, Theresa James and Killian Carlos and several beloved nieces and nephews.

James was also preceded in death by his sister, Suzanne Smiley and brother, Larry Dahman.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at St. Christine Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the Ursuline Sisters.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

