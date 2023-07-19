CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Dahman Jr., 61, passed away peacefully at his home in Canfield on July 17, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born in Youngstown on May 9, 1962, he was a son of the late James F. and Eileen Boyle Dahman, Sr.





Jamie was a proud graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, class of 1980. He pursued further education at Youngstown State University, where he was an instructor in Army ROTC.

He worked as a journeyman electrician for many years as a member of IBEW Local 64. Jamie went on to serve as Supervisor of Facility Operations for First Energy until his illness, where he made a significant impact with his dedication and extraordinary work ethic.

Jamie was dedicated to serving and protecting the lives of others. He spent 32 years as a firefighter for Cardinal Joint Fire District. In that time, he earned and maintained his Fire Inspector License and advocated for his fellow firefighters as President of the local chapter of AFCSME. He was a Lieutenant for the Mahoning County Hazmat Team and served his country in both the Army and Navy Reserves.

Despite his many commitments, Jamie somehow found time to relax and enjoyed watching old movies with his family and tinkering in his garage or basement with old toys and engines. He loved sharing his knowledge with others, always taking the time to ensure you knew why and how to do something, and handing you the tool to do it yourself. He loved to travel, eating at new restaurants and spending hours in museums reading every word of every plaque. Jamie was a dedicated fan, attending the many shows, concerts and sporting events that his kids were involved in and supporting the Cleveland Guardians, Cavs, and Browns.



Most of all, Jamie cherished moments spent with loved ones. On June 28, 1986, he married Donna Cintala Dahman—the love of his life—and together they built a beautiful family that brought joy to their hearts each day.



James treasured being a father to three daughters, Sarah (Michael) Carlos of Gardiner, New York, Kelly (Andrew) Haines of Louisville and Melissa Dahman of Washington, D.C. and two sons, James F. Dahman III of Washington, D.C. and Paul (Makenna) Dahman of Youngstown; grandfather to his two beloved grandchildren, Theresa James and Killian John Carlos and a brother to John (Diahann) Dahman of Clintonville, Robert M. (Sheri) Dahman of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Margaret (Steve) Haluska of Boardman. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Zelda.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley, in particular Nici and Dennis, for their incredible care and support during the last few months.



Visitation services will be held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Additional visitation will take place on Saturday, July 22 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the same location.



A prayer service will follow at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home on Saturday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m. before proceeding to St. Christine Church in Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m.

