James Edward Itts, Canfield, Ohio



CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Itts, 83, died peacefully Thursday evening, April 2, 2020 at Hospice House.



James, affectionately known as Jim, was born March 2, 1937, in Youngstown, the son of Archie J. and Ruth E. (Wess) Itts.



Jim was a 1955 graduate of Ursuline High School and earned his Bachelor of Education Degree from Youngstown State University. He later earned his Masters degree in Education from Westminster College.



Jim began his teaching career in Warren City Schools in 1960. In 1963, he started teaching for the Youngstown City Schools, ultimately teaching at Chaney High School the majority of his career. Jim eventually retired as an Assistant Principal at Chaney after 33 years. After retiring, Jim worked for Bermann’s Electric for nine years.



Jim was a charter member and pillar of St. Joseph Church. He served as a Lay Leader of Prayer, a lector, Eucharistic Minister and usher. He was also a member of the Pastoral Council and Financial Committee.



He was a Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus, St. Joe’s Austintown Council 13977 and a member of Jesus Mary and Joseph Assembly 3055, where he served as Faithful Navigator.

Jim also served as past president for the Youngstown Vocation Support Society. He often volunteered his time at Dorothy Day House of Hospitality. In his spare time, Jim was a model railroad enthusiast and a member of the Train Collectors Association. His greatest enjoyment was his family, especially his children and grandchildren.



Jim is survived by his wife, the former Mary Ann Conway, whom he married June 25, 1983; three daughters, Jeanne M. (Kevin) Wolfe of Cortland, Michelle A. (Richard) Wilkes of Galena, Ohio and Jennifer L. (Michael) Davis of Westerville, Ohio; son James E. (Michelle) Itts Jr. of Austintown; sister Linda J. (Robert) Gresh of Canfield and four grandchildren, Hannah and Julia Wilkes and Noah and Emily Davis.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marilyn McGavin, who died Aug. 14, 1981; and his brother Raymond Itts, who also died in 1981.



A memorial mass will be held at a later date.



The family would like to thank all the healthcare staff, especially the dedicated doctors , nurses and social workers who helped care for Jim.



Memorial tributes may take the form of donations to St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Rd. Austintown, OH 44515 or the Dorothy Day House of Hospitality, 620 Belmont Ave. Youngstown, OH 44502.



Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.



