BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Ward, 74, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, from complications due to COVID-19.

Jim was born September 2, 1947, in Warren, the son of William D. and Jennie P. Stefano Ward.

He was a 1965 graduate of Howland High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Kent State University.

Jim was a veteran serving in the Army during the Vietnam War.

He had worked at U.S. Steel before his career in sales. He had worked in sales for several area electric companies before his retirement.

He was a member of St. Charles Church.

He enjoyed studying history and was a member of the Mahoning Valley Civil War roundtable. He loved vintage cars, autocross and classic cars. He had a passion for auto racing and enjoyed racing in his younger years. Jim was also a member of the Alfa Romeo Car Club and the Bagnolese Men’s Club. He shared a special bond with his grandson, Nathan, early on go-karting and later rebuilding a classic Camaro.

Jim was a wonderful man and caring husband, who adored his daughter and grandchildren and cherished his extended family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, the former Anita M. Rossi, whom he married July 16, 1977; a daughter, Katelynn (Fred) D’Amico of Boardman; his three grandchildren, Nathan, Lucia and Leo D’Amico; several cousins; his best friend, Dr. Patrick Ward and his fur buddies, Dash and Punkin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 10 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406 and 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Friday, February 11 at St. Charles Church prior to Mass.

The Ward family will be following COVID-19 precautions and asks that masks be worn for everyone’s safety.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.