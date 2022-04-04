WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Thompson III, 67, passed away Friday morning, April 1, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 3, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of James E. and Virginia Holmes Thompson, Jr.

Jim was a 1973 graduate of Boardman High School.

He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War from 1973-1977.

He retired as Senior Operator Technician for Arcelor Mittal Steel.

In his free time, Jim enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was camping, boating or keeping up with cutting his grass. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife, Karen A. Howell Thompson, whom he married June 9, 1979; his mother of Youngstown; two sons, Jim Thompson (Matt Lachman) of Cleveland and Scott Thompson of Ravenna; a grandson, Jace Thompson; a sister, Karen E. (Mary Knapp) Thompson of Uniontown; two brothers, Thomas (Roseanne) Thompson of Boardman and William Thompson of Poland and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; his son, Brian Thompson and sister, Barb Rykowski.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with military honors provided by the VFW Post 9571 of Ellsworth.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.