James D. Carlos, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James D. Carlos, 81, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center



He was born October 13, 1938 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late James D. and Helen M. (Ontko) Carlos, Jr.



James was a 1956 graduate of Farrell High School.

He served his country in the United States Army.

James worked as a sales representative for numerous companies around the area.

He was a member of Holy Family Church and their Third Source.

He was a 3rd Degree member of Christ Our Savior Knights of Columbus Council #4471 and also its’ 4th Degree Assembly and a member of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Years ago, James enjoyed playing golf in his spare time.



His wife, Judith L. (Cook) Carlos, whom he married September 7, 1963, passed away May 24, 2009.



James is survived by his two sisters, Marilyn Carlos and Nancy Carlos of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Sandy Carlos of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; an aunt, Bev Magda of Youngstown; two nieces, Robbin Carlos of New Castle and Amy (Todd) Titus of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a great-nephew, Christian Carlos; two great-nieces, Lindsey Fiscus and Carley Fiscus and numerous cousins.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, R. Tom Carlos.



Family and friends may call Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., where the rosary will be recited by Knights of Columbus at 6:45 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, where family and friends may call again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Society of St. Vincent de Paul Mahoning County District, 252 E Wood Street, Youngstown, OH 44503 or the Third Source at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, Poland, OH44514.

To send flowers to James’ family, please visit our floral section.

