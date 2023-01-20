CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James C. Wilkinson, 82, passed away January 19, 2023 at Hospice House with his family by his side.



James was born February 7, 1940, in Salem, a son of the late Robert and Bernice Scott Wilkinson.



James graduated from Toronto High School and Wheeling Barber College.

He served his country in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1963.

In 1994, James retired from General Motors Lordstown. He was a former member of the UAW 1112, the Saxon Club, Eagles 3298, and the Elks Local 258.

In his free time he coached for Austintown Girls Softball and played golf in various golf leagues, especially the Bogey Brothers Golf League. He was proud of his three times he shot par at Highland Golf Course in East Liverpool and the time he shot a 76 for 18 holes at Black Hawk Course with his step-son, Duke. James was a dedicated fan to the Steelers, Pirates and Celtics. His greatest joy was being GPA Jim to all his wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



James is survived by his two daughters, Jami (James) While of Boardman and Tiffany Shaffer of Austintown; three step children, Duke McCauley of Chandler, Arizona, whom he raised, David (Rebecca) Kline of Columbia, Missouri and Laura Marcavish of Hubbard; grandchildren, Racheal (Jonathan Bechtel) Pesta, Ryan (Danielle) Pesta, Haley and Lexi Karelin, Jennifer Diosdado, Alex (Harrow) While, Zack While, Kerri (Tommy) Humphreys, Emily Marcavish, Olivia Kline, Alex Marcavish and Nathan Kline; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Inabel McNicol of Hubbard; brother, Gerald Wilkinson of Florida; and his dog, Wilkie.



James was also preceded in death by his wife, Bonita G. Hedglin Wilkinson, whom he married August 8, 1997, died April 25, 2019; three siblings, Sara White, Beverly Keenan, and Robert Wilkinson; and his dog Lucy.



Family and friends may call Sunday January 22, 2023 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and Monday January 23rd from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow on Monday at 12:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd, Youngstown, OH 44514 or Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James C. Wilkinson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 22, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.