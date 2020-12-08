James C. McDonald, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James C. McDonald, age 77, of Canfield, died Friday evening, December 4, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown.

Jim was born in Blairsville Pennsylvania, son of Fred and Martha McDonald.

Jim served our country as a U.S. Naval Airman and took part in the blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Jim worked for General Motors for 30 years, retiring from Lordstown in 1998.

He was a devout Catholic belonging to St. Michael Catholic Church.

He loved the outdoors, boating and fishing, taking care of his yard and was also an avid Steelers fan. He will be especially remembered for his kind heart, love for animals and the ability to make others laugh and smile. Jim loved karaoke and performing his favorite Johnny Cash songs.

He is survived by two nephews, Jeff (Lesley) and Steve (Angie) McDonald; a great-nephew, Matthew; a great-niece, Sarah and his beloved cat, Smackie. He also leaves behind his extended family, Ralph and Susan Angiuli and their sons, Nicholas and Domenic of Canfield.

Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Jamie; three sisters, Dorothy, Genevieve and Janet and two brothers, Robert and Raymond.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Church in Canfield.

Because of the current health threat related to COVID-19, Jim’s family and funeral home staff will be holding a private burial service.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Angels for Animals in Mr. McDonald’s memory.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James C McDonald, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 109 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.