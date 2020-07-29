James Beery, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Beery, 66, died early Sunday morning, July 26 at Continuing Health Care in Lisbon.



Jim was born March 1, 1954, in Salem, the son of John and Lois (Coy) Beery.



He was a graduate of Hershey High School and earned an associate degree in Business Management from Kent State University.



Jim worked his entire career as a carpenter.



He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force.



In his spare time, Jim enjoyed shooting pool in several leagues, including APA League, TAP League and Salem Tuesday night Pool League.



Jim is survived by his wife, the former Patricia Stewart, whom he spent 46 years with and married February 11, 2002; a daughter, Jamie Beery of Columbus; three sons, Josh (Tesa) Beery of Columbiana, John “J.J.” Beery of Salem and Jason McFarland of Leetonia and three grandchildren, Seth Beery, Gavin McGilvary and Thomas Gage Piatt.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Beery.



Visitation will be held Monday, August 3 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Salem Chapel, followed by a military service at 7:00 p.m.



A television tribute will air Thursday, July 30, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

