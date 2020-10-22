James Andrew Dudash, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Forget your trouble, your sorrows, your sickness and weakness and dance!” Words expressed and embraced by Jim Dudash, age 51, who passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born May 26,1969 in Youngstown, a son of John and Mary (Huda) Dudash.

He was a 1987 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and received his Master’s Degree from YSU.



During his life Jim earned his M.A. in English and was a professor at YSU, Music Director at Montessori School of Mahoning Valley and creative writer; he thrived on continuous learning.



Jim brought a smile, warmth, love and acceptance to everyone he met. He was passionate in his pursuit of music and teaching his entire life. As a respected figure in the Youngstown music scene, his musical talents included producing, piano, keyboard and singing, among others. Jim played solo at endless venues, family gatherings and was part of several bands: Rainbow Tribe, The Johnsons, Outbored Motors, to name a few.

He welcomed everyone into his home and shared unconditionally. Jim talked endlessly about his love for and friendship with his son Aidan. The birth of his granddaughter Cleo in July, “the light of his eyes,” sent Jim’s pride and spirit to unbelievable heights.



Jim is survived by his mother, Mary; son Aidan (Nadia Wyllie) Dudash; siblings, Jack (Tricia) Dudash, Dave (Peggy) Dudash, Trish (Joe) Nista, Mick (Diane) Dudash, Marianne (Chuck) Vinopal, Joe Dudash, Sue (Ted) Gagianas and Carol (Tom) Clarke and his grandaughter Cleo Marina Dudash.

He was preceded in death by his father John.



Due to Covid, Jim’s services were private and the family will have a Celebration of Jim’s Life at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jim Dudash Memorial Fund (starting October 27) at Premier Bank or to your local food bank.



Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



