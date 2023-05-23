NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Allen VanHorn, 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Hospice House in Poland.

James was born July 31, 1948, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, the son of Floyd and Kathryn Juart VanHorn.

Jim graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1967.

He joined the United States Army Reserve and was discharged in 1974.

He retired from Cold Metal Products after 30 years in 2003.

Jim married Silvia Stephenson in 1970. They enjoyed vacationing to Kentucky Lake, Lake Chautauqua, New York, and day trips to Amish country.

He leaves his wife, Silvia; daughter, Melissa (Chris) Lindley; three grandchildren, of whom he was so very proud, Olivia Grete, Annabel Grace and Elliott Christopher of Hudson; special sister-in-law, Ruth (AG) Snavley; his favorite “aunt” Joan and “cousin” Kenny Stephenson.

Jim’s parents and his brothers, Charles, Howard and Gary, preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any monetary donations be made to Marine Toys for Tots, toysfortots.org, in Jim’s name.

