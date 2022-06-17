AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Jagdish Chand Mehra, 87, died peacefully Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Hospice House.

Jagdish enjoyed a 38-year career at Youngstown State University as a Professor of Economics.

He had a thirst for knowledge, lived life on his own terms and while reserved in nature, he loved his family.



Jagdish was born on November 12, 1934, in Amritsar, Punjab, India, the son of Man Mohan and Savitri (Khanna) Mehra, one of six siblings.

He came to the United States in 1962 and initially settled in Buffalo, New York, before moving to Youngstown in 1965 to begin his career at YSU.



Jagdish received his B.A. degree in 1955 and M.A. degree in 1957 at the Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani, Rajasthan and attended SUNY Buffalo to obtain his Ph.D. in 1970. In 1982-83, he was accepted into a sabbatical program at the American Institute of Economics Research, Great Barrington, Massachusetts, which he fondly recalled as a transformative experience of professional growth.



Jagdish enjoyed keeping abreast of political news and current events and studying the intricacies of the economy, as well as reading intellectual works. He was passionate about tennis and for years played regularly with friends on the weekends. He also had an affinity for specific foods – his childhood stories often included his favorite foods, such as lamb curry and more recently was known to have candy in his pockets and a fondness for ice cream.



Jagdish is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Raj and brother, Kewal.

He is survived by his wife, Sneh (Malhotra) Mehra; two daughters, Reena Mehra (Tom Gildea) and Benu (Patrick) Wells; grandchildren, Rohan, Dahlia, Naya, Ayden and Khalyn; sisters, Usha Baijal, Aruna Chopra and Vijay Khosla and other family and friends.

Private funeral services were held Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jagdish’s memory to a charity of choice.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dr. Jagdish Chand Mehra, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.