POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline Marie Clair Boniface, 91, of Poland, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022.

She was born December 23, 1930, to Eugene and Elizabeth Clair, in Youngstown.

Jackie was a graduate of Boardman High School, earned her nursing degree from St. John Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland and then joined the nursing staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she met Dr. Raymond S. Boniface, her beloved husband of 65 years.

She and Raymond had eight children and Jackie was a role model to each of them. She was unfailingly loving, empathetic, unselfish, patient, kind and wise. Jackie was an eternal optimist who always expressed her gratitude for the many blessings in her life. She had an extraordinary ability to make every person in her large family feel special, celebrating every milestone, lovingly tending to each need, always knowing what to say or do to make things better.

In addition to countless hours juggling children and then grandchildren, Jackie was a consummate cook, able to whip up gourmet meals for ten (or 20 or 30) without missing a beat.

She was also an avid tennis player and fan and enjoyed serving the community through Poland Village Gardeners and at the Blackburn Home.

She was a longtime member of Holy Family Church.

Jackie was deeply loved and her memory will be forever cherished by her children, Raymond (Nancy Gantt) Boniface of Youngstown, Phyllis (Robert Steele) Boniface of Ypislanti, Michigan, Thomas (Elisabeth Young) Boniface of Youngstown, Juliet (Jonathan) Krassenstein of Pittsburgh, Carla (Doug) Devlin, also of Pittsburgh, James (Christine) Boniface of Youngstown, Diane (John) Hopper of Bluffton, South Carolina and Robert (Amy) Boniface of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; 28 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and surviving sisters, Virginia Macaulay of Los Angeles and Karen Cannatti of Austin, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her parents, Elizabeth and Eugene Clair and her brother, Eugene.

The family extends its deep gratitude to the community and staff at the Woodlands Assisted Living for their caring and warmth while she was a resident in her final years.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2729 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514, followed by interment at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Poland Village Gardeners, P.O. Box 5431, Poland, OH 44514 or to the Raymond and Jacqueline Boniface / Young Scholarship Endowment, c/o Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Foundation, 4209 state Route 44, Rootstown, OH 44272, https://www.neomed.edu/give/bluefund.

