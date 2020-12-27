Jacqueline June (Hamman) Heidel, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline June Heidel, 81, passed away Friday morning, December 25, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 8, 1939 in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Leroy and Thelma (Cummings) Hamman.

Jacqueline worked in home healthcare as a caretaker for Comfort Keepers for 5 years.

She was a member of Simon Road Church of God and the WCG (Women’s Christian Group).

In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting. She devoted her time to taking care of her family and raising her children. Her most precious memories were spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved and adored.

Her husband, of 62 years, Harold Heidel, whom she married August 27, 1956, passed away August 23, 2018.

Jacqueline is survived by her children, Jeffery D. (Cristine) Heidel of Youngstown, Kimberley J. Heidel of Lowellville and Karri L. (Sam) Tufaro of Poland; five grandchildren, Jeffery D. Heidel, Jr., Amanda (Daniel) Knicely and Nicholas, Vincent and Adrianna Tufaro; three great-grandchildren, Jeffery D. Heidel III and Daniel and Anna Knicely; a sister, Jean McElwain of Pennsylvania; a brother, Ron Hamman of Hesston, Pennsylvania and a half-sister, Barbara Smith of Delaware, Maryland.

She was also preceded in death by numerous sisters and brothers.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

