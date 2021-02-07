Jackie Skinner, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jackie “Jack” H. Skinner, 83, died peacefully early Thursday, February 4, 2021 at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with kidney disease.



Jack was born May 11, 1937, in Stratton, Ohio, the son of Stanley and Maude (Mellott) Skinner.



He graduated high school in Florida and spent his early years on construction crews as a heavy equipment operator.

Jack’s true passion was training and riding horses, as well as riding motorcycles with friends and family.

He retired from Mahoning County Engineers in 2000.



Jack is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Stella (Keeler) Skinner; his children, Bradley Whited, Tracey Whited, Jackie Williams, Marilyn (Michael) Mirabella, Kevin (Shawn) Whited and Larry Whited; sister, Alice Driggers; brother, Butch Skinner; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Brian Scott Skinner.



Family and friends may call Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson Milton Chapel.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m.



Jackie will be laid to rest at Brunstetter Cemetery.



Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jackie Skinner, please visit our floral store.