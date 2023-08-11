POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Alan Frankenburg, 85, died peacefully Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Blossom Nursing Home in Salem.

Jack was born October 30, 1938, in New Waterford, Ohio, the son of Arthur and Mary Welch Frankenburg.

He was a graduate of New Waterford High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University. He later earned his master’s from Westminster College.

Jack worked at Youngstown State University as an academic advisor in the Arts and Sciences department for many years until he retired.

He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Jack is survived by his wife, the former Ruth Davies, who he married August 25, 1973; two sons, Scott (Karina) Frankenburg of Charlotte, North Carolina and Mark (Kelly) Frankenburg of Richmond, Virginia; grandchildren, Jack, Brooke, Mia and Max; nephews, Brian Brennan of Austintown and Curt Brennan of Fort Worth, Texas; niece Rose Brennan of Panama City, Florida and friend, Donna Easterly of Poland.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Sandy Frankenburg and Virginia Brennan and his dear friend, Larry Easterly.

Services will be held at a later date.

The family has requested material tributes take the form of donations to the YSU Radio Station, WYSU 88.5 FM, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

