AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ivan L. Croell, 79, died peacefully Friday, December 31, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

On May 7, 1942, Marshall and Marie (Donham) Croell welcomed their first born, beloved son Ivan who was affectionately known as Ivy by those who love him.

A true patriot, Ivan served in the United States Army from 1961-1963 and was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1423.

Ivan married the love of his life, Pamela Rushen, on June 20, 1970 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church in McDonald, Ohio. The couple who met on a blind date December 2, 1967 and had been holding hands for 54 years. Many joyful years were spent vacationing at Myrtle Beach and Hawaii with family was very important to Ivan.

Ivan was a body shop manager for Pace Pontiac and parts manager for Worldwide, achieving awards for highest sales volume, vacation trips and salesman of the year. He finished his career working for Assumption Village Nursing Home. In April of 2004, he began his well deserved retirement. He also received many attributes for his landscaping abilities, which were a work of art.

As an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Ivan served in many ministries; three years Parish Council, Festival, Social Concerns, Men’s 4th renewal team, home and school golf outings, St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen and Neighborhood Outreach committee.

He was a member of IHM Seniors, Austintown Senior Center, KofC Friday morning breakfast club and Youngstown Crime Clinic. He volunteers at Salvation Army Christmas Toy Drives and the Red Kettle Drives. His greatest passion was 1975 honorary life membership in Knights of Columbus Third degree Monsignor Means Council 3930 serving five years as treasurer. As a Fourth degree K of C, JMJ Assembly 3055 member, Ivan and Pam were honored as the 2008 Diocese of Youngstown K of C Family of the Year.

His greatest pleasure was watching his grandson Josh participate in soccer, football, baseball and Austintown Fitch Lincoln-Douglas Debate Team. Ivan enjoyed sports and was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavs.

It is with great sadness that Ivan leaves his loving wife, Pamela, who cherishes his precious memory; his daughter, Melissa Pittman and grandson, Joshua E. Pittman; sisters, Lucy (Fred) Moran, Emalene (Bob) Taylor and Bonnie Garard and brother, Ronnie (Wendy) Croell.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, January 5, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church, celebrated by Father Gregory Fedor.

God gives us many blessings and our greatest blessing is Ivan. He will be missed and greatly loved by the lives he touched.

Professional arrangements were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ivan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.