BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isabel Schiavone, 95, wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, May 25, 2022, two days after what would have been her 76th wedding anniversary.



Isabel was born August 1, 1926, the daughter of the late John and Philomena Liguore Manolio. She was proud to be from the Brier Hill section of Youngstown.

She graduated from The Rayen School in 1944.





Isabel married the love of her life, Anthony J. Schiavone, on May 23, 1946. They were married for just less than 75 years; he passed on March 1, 2021.



She and Tony, along with his sister and brother and their spouses, opened The Boardman Supermarket in 1946. This store later became one of the first Sparkle Markets in the Youngstown area.



She was a member of several social and religious organizations, including the Youngstown Area Grocer’s wives and the St. Charles Altar and Rosary Society.

She and Tony were members of St. Charles for over 70 years.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Dan Schiavone, Sr. (Karen Rolfe) of Canfield; daughter, Phyllis Schiavone of Boardman; brother, Frank (Debbie) Manolio of Phoenix; grandchildren, Anthony (Jamie) of Columbus, Dana (Ryan) Goldberg of Jupiter, Florida, Dan (Stephanie) Schiavone, Jr. of Poland, Jennifer (Mike) Venrose of Canfield, Gina (Brennan) Menechan of New Middletown and Stephanie Schiavone of Boardman; 13 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Isabel was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack Manolio and daughter-in-law, Debbie Reardon Schiavone.



Family and friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Charles Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 425 Literary Road, Suite 100, Cleveland, OH 44113.



