Irma Carlini, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – 1 Corinthians 2:9: “Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.”

Our mother, Irma Carlini, 89, died peacefully Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Assumption Village Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Irma was born April 8, 1932, in Richwood, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Biase and Michelina Cimaglia DiGregorio.

Irma enjoyed her youth, growing up in Richwood as a “star” basketball player, swimmer and cheerleader. She loved church, school and her many friends. Irma was a 1949 graduate of Richwood High School.

Upon graduation, Irma moved to Detroit, where she met her future husband, Al Morocco. Together they moved to Dad’s hometown of Youngstown, where they raised six children.

Irma worked as a secretary for Republic Steel. Later, she began working as a caregiver for many years.

Irma was a longtime member of St. Dominic Church, its Altar and Rosary Society and the Infant of Prague Guild. She was also a Third Order Franciscan.

In addition to her love of the church, Irma was also an avid sports fan. She loved the Indians, Cavs and especially the Browns but most of all, she loved watching her children and grandchildren play.

Irma had great pride in her Italian heritage that she passed down to her children and grandchildren and we will all miss her wonderful cooking, especially her wedding soup and pasta.

Irma is survived by her daughter, Susan (Gary) Zyznar of Poland; sons, Al (Loretta) Morocco of Youngstown, Rick (Darlene) Morocco of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, Mark (Donna) Morocco of Boardman, Joseph (Sheila) Morocco of Fort Worth, Texas and Jim (Sharon) Morocco of Canfield; sister, Mary Pillin of Las Vegas; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Annette Belleto and Tillie Nicholson; brother, Rick DiGregorio; former husbands, Albert Morocco and Joseph Carlini and grandson, Matthew Morocco.

Irma will be remembered for her love and devotion to the Lord and Our Blessed Mother. She was a true “prayer warrior” and prayed the rosary and attended Mass daily, even if she had to send her guardian angel in her stead. She enjoyed pilgrimages to Rome, Jerusalem and Medjugorje with her sister, Annette Belletto and sister-in-law, Rose Perno.

While we are deeply saddened by the loss of our mother, we have great consolation from our faith that says she truly loved the Lord and she will be resting in peace with Him.

From the bottom of our hearts, we thank the special angels at Assumption Nursing Home and Hospice Care, who loved and cared for Mom. She loved you and greatly appreciated your tender care. May God bless you all.

Family and friends may call 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30 at St. Dominic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 a.m.

She will be laid to rest in Lake Park Cemetery.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Irma Carlini, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.