AUSTINTOWN – Inez Sinibaldi, 91, passed away Sunday January 30, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born December 20, 1930 in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Frank and Maria Femia Argiro.

Inez dedicated her life to taking care of her family and raising her children. She cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren. Years ago, while living in Fort Myers, she worked as a telemarketer for 10 years. She also enjoyed listening to 70’s music.

Inez is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Richard) Simpson of Austintown; son, Dean A. (Julia) Sinibaldi Sr. of Pensacola, Florida; daughter-in-law, Kozette Sinibaldi of Fort Myers, Florida; sister, Virginia Jacola of Mineral Ridge; nine grandchildren, Deborah, Anthony, Anthony III, Santino, Joseph, Rocco, Dean, Jill and Vincenzio; 21 great grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Anthony R. Sinibaldi Jr. two sisters, Rose Propri and Ida Markovic and four brothers, Patsy, Frank Jr, Joseph S. and John Argiro.

Family and friends may call Monday February 7, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

