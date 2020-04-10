Imogene Louise Manna, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Imogene Louise (Barbor) Manna was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania, on August 9, 1929.

Imogene moved with her family to Youngstown, Ohio when she was ten years old. She attended grade school in Youngstown and graduated from The Rayen School in Youngstown. Growing up in there, she enjoyed visiting Idora Park and going to the Palace Theater in downtown Youngstown, often reminiscing about artists she saw perform there such as Benny Goodman, Frank Sinatra and Glenn Miller.

After marrying, she became a longtime resident of Poland, Ohio, where she was involved with her church, Prince of Peace Lutheran and also her daughters’ Girl Scout troops and their school activities. She was a member of a bowling league in Boardman, Ohio and loved musical productions at the Youngstown Playhouse. Her friends called her Miss Liberty as she was such a believer in patriotism.

She spent her last year in the kind care of the Maplecrest Staff in Struthers, Ohio. Imogene’s family extend special heartfelt gratitude for the staff at Maplecrest, as they are considered family.

Imogene was the last surviving Charter member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Poland, Ohio.

Anyone who knew Imogene, had these words to say…she was a woman of God, she loved to laugh, and had a special way of making others feel comfortable and important. She possessed the qualities of being young at heart, having a zest for life, a great sense of humor, curiosity and loved all kinds of music but her favorite artists were Kenny Rogers and Michael Buble. She enjoyed PBS programs on history and nature, loved old movies, was an avid cat lover and enjoyed bird watching from her screened back porch, while having a nice, long talks with friends and family. Imogene loved carousels (one of her favorite expressions was “nothing like being 16”) and she celebrated a positive outlook on life, always encouraging and happy for others’ success.

She was well loved and will be greatly missed.

Imogene was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony (Tony) Manna; her parents, Ruth Barbor and Walter Barbor; her sister, Nancy Whitney and her son, Anthony Michael Manna.

She is survived by daughters, Sherri Manna-Duby (Greg Duby) of Poland, Ohio and Kirsti Manna (Bill Warner) of Nashville, Tennessee. She also leaves her loving granddaughter, Kylie Duby; her brother, Russ Barbor of New Market, Maryland and many loving friends. She also leaves numerous cousins from Pennsylvania and Ohio including nieces and nephews and great- nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be planned for the near future.

Her cremation took place at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home in Poland, Ohio.

Charity in lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2985 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514, 330-757-3272.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Imogene Louise Manna, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 13, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.